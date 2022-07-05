Advertisement

Man facing federal drug charge after 19-year-old’s suspected fatal overdose

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing federal drug charges after allegedly giving drugs to a teen who died from an overdose.

Court documents say William Martin, 21, sold fentanyl to a 19-year-old woman he met in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23. Surveillance video shows her getting into a BMW with him, authorities said. Moments later, the video reportedly shows Martin dragging the woman out of the car and putting her in the backseat of her car, where she reportedly suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose. She was found dead the next morning, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Martin was spotted in his car by police, and he sped away. Officials said they later found a safe in the car containing fentanyl, LSD, mushrooms, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Martin was arrested by police with a loaded gun. On Thursday, he was charged by complaint with one count of distributing a controlled substance. He appeared in federal court Tuesday and will be held in jail pending the resolution of his case.

