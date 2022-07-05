Advertisement

Man charged with murdering sister in St. Louis County, police say

Man charged in murder of sister(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with the murder of his sister in St. Louis County on Saturday, July 3.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Alpine Ridge Dr. at around 9 a.m. Officers responded to a call from Anthony Sokolich, 70, asking for an ambulance for his sister. Police found Katherine Sokolich, 63, unresponsive with multiple injuries to her face in the home. She was taken to the hospital with a severe brain bleed. Sokolich died the next day from her injuries.

Police said Anthony Sokolich was arrested when he admitted to hitting his sister multiple times before she was unresponsive. He has been charged with first-degree assault and is being held on $250,000 cash only with no 10% bond.

St. Louis County Police detectives are investigating.

