Lion’s Choice adding chicken to the menu
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lion’s Choice is adding chicken to the menu, the local chain announced Tuesday.
The St. Louis-based chain known for its roast beef is launching three new menu options Wednesday, in time for National Fried Chicken Day.
The new items are:
- The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich
- The Chili Lime Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- The Chicken Tender Cub Meal
All will be available at locations in the Illinois, St. Louis, and Kansas City markets.
