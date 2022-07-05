Advertisement

Lion’s Choice adding chicken to the menu

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lion’s Choice is adding chicken to the menu, the local chain announced Tuesday.

The St. Louis-based chain known for its roast beef is launching three new menu options Wednesday, in time for National Fried Chicken Day.

The new items are:

  • The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich
  • The Chili Lime Crispy Chicken Sandwich
  • The Chicken Tender Cub Meal

All will be available at locations in the Illinois, St. Louis, and Kansas City markets.

