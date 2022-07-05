Lion’s Choice adding chicken to the menu

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lion’s Choice is adding chicken to the menu, the local chain announced Tuesday.

The St. Louis-based chain known for its roast beef is launching three new menu options Wednesday, in time for National Fried Chicken Day.

The new items are:

The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender Sandwich

The Chili Lime Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Chicken Tender Cub Meal

All will be available at locations in the Illinois, St. Louis, and Kansas City markets.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.