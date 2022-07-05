Hundreds of pro-choice supporters fill Market Street to protest 4th of July celebrations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 1,000 protesters spoke out in support of pro-choice legislation on July 4th, a day traditionally where many celebrate the United States’ independence.

“I think there is no better day to protest our rights being taken away but this day of independence. It’s ironically perfect,” Aurora Plake said.

A coalition of organizations gathered for a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade, on Monday.

One of the event’s organizers, Lauren Wright, was in the middle of the pro-choice supporters standing up and demanding that women’s right to legal, safe and affordable abortions be guaranteed.

“[I am] ready to spend the rest of my life fighting [Roe v. Wade’s reversal,]” White said.

“It brought tears to my eyes honestly,” organizer Valerie Simone said.

“[Seeing this crowd] makes me feel ready, ready to take action and do something about this because it’s not fair,” Aurora Plake said.

Happening now: A crowd well over 1,000 people are gathering in Poelker Park in downtown St. Louis to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/BDX8h4QNrw — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) July 4, 2022

Young and old, men and women, banded together with signs demanding action and change.

Speakers who took the mic on a hot 4th of July included the Hon. Stacey Newman, founder of Progress Women, LaRhonda Wilson, with Color of Change PAC, Debbie Kitchen, with Indivisible St Louis, Denise Lieberman, with MOVPC and Heather Fleming, with In Purposeful Educational Services.

“I am furious and terrified of what the future looks like as so many women around the country are!” said Kitchen. “We have a radical right-wing court taking away our hard-fought, constitutional rights! Women will vote - WE WON’T GO BACK!”

Advocates said the message isn’t wanting to use abortion as birth control, but giving a mother all her options in a moment of crisis.

“We deserve the same treatment and not to be treated like second-class citizens, and that’s what we’re here to stand up for,” Simone said.

“We’ve had one of our basic human rights stripped away,” Plake explained. “I don’t think anyone should be celebrating a country that did that to us, so we’re not we’re not celebrating, we are protesting.”

“Pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die.” The crowd chants and is now marching down Market Street towards Fair Saint Louis. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/pKmmMoCpbZ — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) July 4, 2022

The peaceful protest started on the sidewalk along Market Street, but quickly poured into the roadway. Off into the distance behind the marchers, was the recently installed Freedom Suits Sculpture, a symbol of the fight slaves in Missouri undertook to gain their freedom.

Now more than a century later, these people say they seek the freedom to choose.

“I don’t fault anyone for celebrating the 4th of July, but I am going to be there to remind them not everyone has equal rights in this country and we will continue to disrupt until something is done about it,” Simone said.

Advocates said they don’t have the time and location set for their next gathering, but encourage everyone to make their feelings known by voting this November.

“Like we can actually do it. It might take 50 years but we’ll overturn it,” White said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.