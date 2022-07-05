Girlfriend robbed by boyfriend at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City.

Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.

The suspect pointed it at his girlfriend, demanded money, and told her to get out of the car, according to police. The victim gave him the money and got out.

The investigation is ongoing.

