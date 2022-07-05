Advertisement

Former St. Louis police chief gets car stolen

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car belonging to former St. Louis police chief John Hayden was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood on Saturday, July 2.

The carjacking took place in the 4000 block of Westminister Pl. at around 9 p.m. Police told News 4 Hayden’s car was recovered the next day. A juvenile was arrested but no charges have been made at this time.

No further information was released.

