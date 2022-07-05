Fair St. Louis draws in weekend crowds, but some businesses say its not what it used to be

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the music, to the various vendors and spectacular fireworks at the Arch, Fair St. Louis organizers were pleasantly surprised by the crowds for the 41st annual three-day celebration.

“It’s just so had to put a number on that. We were in the 10s of thousands for sure,” said Tim Meers, General Chairman for Fair St. Louis 2022, “The crowds exceeded our expectations.”

The festival moved away from the Arch grounds this year in order to provide a more festival-like atmosphere, according to Meers. When organizers were planning the festival, it was also unclear whether COVID-19 restrictions for crowds on federal grounds would be removed by the time July came around.

Instead, Fair St. Louis’ footprint this year spread across Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village.

“Certainly, the weather impacted us a little bit on Saturday,” said Mike LaMartina, COO for Ballpark Village. “Rain and the heat and then more rain, and Sunday was hot during the day, but there were absolutely thousands of thousands of people throughout the property here at Ballpark Village and downtown throughout the course of the three days.”

Some neighboring downtown businesses outside of Ballpark Stadium also felt the positive impact of this weekend’s holiday crowds downtown.

“We did see a lot bigger pushes for the dinner crowd, whereas we tend to have more daytime-driven business,” said Montana Patterson, who does assistant operations for Sugarfire.

Others still say Fair St. Louis attendance does not feel like it has in the past.

“It was a slow Saturday, a lot of people were out of town,” said Kevin Liese, who is the owner of Jack Patrick’s Bar and Grill. “There are downtown crime problems right now, and I think a lot of people from the county are tentative to come downtown.”

Liese says they were only open on Saturday during the festival this year. Typically, he will keep his business open for more days if there is a Cardinals game on the same weekend. He thinks part of the reason foot traffic has slowed down over the years, apart from the pandemic, is because the fair has not been consistently held on the Arch grounds.

“2019 was the last time we had a full fledge three-day fair on the Arch grounds and, of course, due to the size of the Arch grounds themselves, that allows more people to be in that space,” said Meers. “But, I would say if I’m gauging it from size, yes, it was a smaller footprint but we were absolutely packed out.”

With this year’s Fair St. Louis ending, Meers says planning for 2023 is already kicking into gear.

“The planning process for 2023 will start in about two weeks. At that point, we’ll take in from all our committees and the various people that work with us [and] do an after-action review,” said Meers. “Very quickly, we intend of having a decision whether the fair will be right here on Kiener Plaza again, or if we’ll be back on the Arch grounds.”

