NB I-170 reopen after crash in St. Louis County

A crash closed a portion of northbound Interstate 170 Tuesday afternoon.
A crash closed a portion of northbound Interstate 170 Tuesday afternoon.(MoDOT)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash closed a portion of Interstate 170 in St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Scudder before 3 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash, but at this time they are unsure if anyone was injured.

The roadway reopened to traffic just after 4 p.m.

