NB I-170 reopen after crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash closed a portion of Interstate 170 in St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Scudder before 3 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash, but at this time they are unsure if anyone was injured.

The roadway reopened to traffic just after 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.