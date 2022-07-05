City of St. Louis ‘evaluating’ police strategy after at least 19 shot, 7 killed over holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis’ Director of Public Safety said the city will “evaluate” its policing strategy after at least 19 people were shot and 7 were killed over the July 4 holiday weekend.

Dr. Dan Isom highlighted the spike in crime the city saw from Friday to Monday during Tuesday’s weekly Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative meeting.

According to city officials,16 shootings and 3 homicides occurred in 2021 and 26 shootings and 8 homicides occurred in 2020 over the same four-day holiday weekend.

“Fourth of July weekend both downtown and across St. Louis was difficult for our city,” said Dr. Isom. “Certainly, up until this weekend, we felt that we were deploying people in the right places at the right time.”

Dr. Isom said the city is evaluating its policing strategy following this weekend. Currently, St. Louis Metropolitan police officers are working 12-hour shifts for the summer, and federal funding has gone to organizations tasked with interrupting violent crime.

St. Louis currently sits at 89 homicides for 2022. At the same time last year, there were 96 homicides, and 111 at the same time in 2020.

