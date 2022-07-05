Advertisement

Calls for service relative to fireworks decrease by 22 this year, St. Louis police say

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The calls for service relative to fireworks during the 4th of July weekend decreased in 2022, according to the St. Louis Police Department.

The number has dropped by 22. Police say from 6 p.m. on July 2 to 1 a.m. on July 5, there were 302 calls for service.

During the 2021 4th of July weekend, there were 324 calls for service. In 2020, there were 931 calls during the 4th of July weekend from 5 p.m. on July 3, to 12 a.m. on July 6.

