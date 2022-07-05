Blues release 2022 preseason schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues announced the 2022 preseason schedule Tuesday.

They will play eight games, including three at the Enterprise Center. There will be two neutral site games played on Sept. 24 against the Arizona Coyotes, in Wichita Ks., and on Oct. 1 against the Dallas Stars, in Independence, Mo.

All of the games will be broadcasted on 101 ESPN radio. The first preseason game will be at home, on Sept. 29 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 314-622-BLUE or visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.