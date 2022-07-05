Advertisement

Argument leads to 1 woman cut, 1 woman shot in North City

Two women were injured during a heated argument in North St. Louis.
Two women were injured during a heated argument in North St. Louis.(WCAX)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A heated argument led to two women being injured in North City.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Semple. Reports say a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arguing inside a car over disagreements in their relationship.

The argument led to a fight and one of the girls cut the other with a pair of scissors, according to police. The victim walked away, pulled out a gun, and yelled for her to get out of the car.

The victim allegedly fired shots at the ground, the woman was struck by a ricochet and was taken to the hospital with a graze wound to her arm. Both subjects were taken into custody.

