ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in North City Monday.

The incident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Union Blvd. and Maffitt Ave. Police say the boy was shot in the chest, and they found him not conscious or breathing.

He was transported to the hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating.

