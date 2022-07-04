Advertisement

Rescue crews searching for man last seen in Meramec River near Meramec State Park

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV) - Rescue crews in Franklin County are searching for a man who went missing on the Meramec River Monday afternoon.

Crews are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing in the water near the Meramec State Park Boat Ramp, which is near Sullivan.

Other information was not immediately known.

