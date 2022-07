ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in North City.

Police responded to a call in the 4900 block of St. Louis around 3:35 p.m. They reported the man was shot in the back and was not conscious or breathing when they arrived.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The story is still developing.

