Episode 191: Cleaver & Cocktail + The Block

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair.

Marc grew up in his family’s South St. Louis restaurant and Brian married into the family.

Now, the two brothers-in-law operate three distinct restaurants in the St. Louis area: The Block in Webster Groves, 58Hundred in South City, and their newest venture, Cleaver & Cocktail in Town and Country.

We sat down with the longtime restaurateurs at their new spot, a meat-forward endeavor that features a dry-aging room.

We talk family legacies, the changing industry, and what makes each of their restaurants special.

