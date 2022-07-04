Advertisement

Episode 191: Cleaver & Cocktail + The Block

For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair. Marc...
For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair. Marc grew up in his family’s South St. Louis restaurant and Brian married into the family. Now, the two brothers-in-law operate three distinct restaurants in the St. Louis area: The Block in Webster Groves, 58Hundred in South City, and their newest venture, Cleaver & Cocktail in Town and Country.(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair.

Marc grew up in his family’s South St. Louis restaurant and Brian married into the family.

Now, the two brothers-in-law operate three distinct restaurants in the St. Louis area: The Block in Webster Groves, 58Hundred in South City, and their newest venture, Cleaver & Cocktail in Town and Country.

We sat down with the longtime restaurateurs at their new spot, a meat-forward endeavor that features a dry-aging room.

We talk family legacies, the changing industry, and what makes each of their restaurants special.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Episode 190: Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Tropical Moose
The Kirkwood couple sold out on day one. Fast forward to now, they have a booming business and...
Episode 190: Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Tropical Moose
News 4 goes behind the scenes at Noto Pizza
Episode 188: Brats of the World | Alpacas of Troy