Anheuser-Busch, MADD teaming up to offer discounted Uber rides

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser-Bush is working to make sure that people get home safely when they celebrate July 4.

The company is teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to give discounted Uber rides. You can use the promo code “DTR July 4″ to get $5 off your ride home.

The offer is available only in the St. Louis area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.