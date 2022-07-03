Police investigate after man was shot, killed in South City
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis City early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened near S. 7th Street and Cerre Street at around 3:19 a.m. Police said a man and a woman were both shot. The woman is conscious and breathing but the man was unconscious and not breathing.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.