Police investigate after man was shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis City early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near S. 7th Street and Cerre Street at around 3:19 a.m. Police said a man and a woman were both shot. The woman is conscious and breathing but the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

