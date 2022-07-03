Advertisement

Police investigate after man was shot, killed in South City

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis City early Sunday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis City early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near S. 7th Street and Cerre Street at around 3:19 a.m. Police said a man and a woman were both shot. The woman is conscious and breathing but the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville.
American Red Cross to host blood drive in Belleville
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that...
At least 11 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis since Friday kicking off holiday weekend
The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville.
American Red Cross to host blood drive in Belleville
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that...
Violent start to holiday weekend in St. Louis