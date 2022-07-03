Advertisement

Man killed, woman injured in downtown double shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis City early Sunday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a double shooting left a man dead and a woman injured in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cerre at around 3:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call for a shooting when they found a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman both shot. Police said the man had gunshot wounds in his upper body and the woman was shot multiple times in the lower body. The man was found dead at the scene before the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

