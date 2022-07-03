Police looking for more information on fatal shooting of Florissant that happened in downtown STL

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a double shooting left a man dead and a woman injured in downtown St. Louis early on the morning of July 3.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cerre at around 3:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call for a shooting when they found 25-year-old Damion Baker, of Florissant, and a 21-year-old woman both shot. Police said the Baker had gunshot wounds in his upper body and the woman was shot multiple times in the lower body. Baker was found dead at the scene before the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating and believe there may have been numerous witnesses. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Anyone who provides a tip to CrimeStoppers that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

