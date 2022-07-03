Advertisement

Police looking for more information on fatal shooting of Florissant that happened in downtown STL

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a double shooting left a man dead and a woman injured in downtown St. Louis early on the morning of July 3.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Cerre at around 3:14 a.m. Officers responded to a call for a shooting when they found 25-year-old Damion Baker, of Florissant, and a 21-year-old woman both shot. Police said the Baker had gunshot wounds in his upper body and the woman was shot multiple times in the lower body. Baker was found dead at the scene before the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating and believe there may have been numerous witnesses. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Anyone who provides a tip to CrimeStoppers that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protesters on I-64 near Busch Stadium
Pro-abortion rights protesters briefly block traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium
Stock image.
Man dead after fatal house fire in North County
Tishaura Jones
Mayor Jones to join President Biden in celebration of new gun safety law
Homicide investigation generic
Man shot, killed in North City