American Red Cross to host blood drive in Belleville

By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 5, in Belleville.

The drive goes from 10 a.m. until 4 a.m. in the auditorium at Memorial Hospital. Donors must be at least 16 years of age or older and healthy and well on the day of the blood drive. A photo ID will be required.

The company said lunch will be provided to all donors. Appointments are recommended but not required.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the website here.

