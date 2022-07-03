4Warn Forecast: Spotty Storms Possible Today, Heat Wave Begins on 4th of July!

Weather Discussion: With a wandering front in our area today, we have to keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. We’re keeping the chance around 30%, with most storms staying south of St. Louis. It’s also muggy, but not excessively hot. By fireworks time tonight, rain chances dip even lower. Most local displays should be able to go on as scheduled.

Monday, 4th of July: Temperatures warm quickly into the mid 90s, and humidity will be in the “Miserable” range, making for a heat index of around 105. Monitor yourself if you’re out and about. Heat-related issues can crop up quickly.

Heat Wave: Highs will reach into the mid 90s to near 100 Monday through Thursday, which are all “Weather Alert Days,” since the heat index is expected to be above 100 for 4 consecutive days. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s highs will be close to 100 with a heat index over 105.

