4Warn Alert: Heat Advisory Starts on The 4th of July

Weather Discussion: Intense heat will impact the St. Louis region much, if not all of, next week. Monday through Friday are Weather Alert Days due to several days in a row with a heat index over 100. In fact, our air temperatures will range from 96 to 100 with a heat index from 100 to 110+ during this upcoming week. For now, the National Weather Service (who issues the official “Heat Advisory”) has the heat advisory from Monday through Wednesday. But they caution it could be extended through Friday. There is low confidence on IF storms will develop later this week (let alone where and when), which could cool us down. So check back on the storm chances, but plan for intense heat this week.

Spot Storm This Evening: With a warm front in our area through this evening, we have to keep a slim chance for a spot T’shower in the forecast. It’s also muggy, but not excessively hot. By fireworks time tonight, rain chances dip even lower. Most local displays should be able to go on as scheduled.

Monday, 4th of July: Temperatures warm quickly into the mid-90s, and humidity will be in the “Miserable” range, making for a heat index of around 105. Monitor yourself if you’re out and about. Heat-related issues can crop up quickly.

