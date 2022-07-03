13-year-old in critical condition after she was hit by car in Festus

FESTUS (KMOV) -- A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car following an event at St. Pius X High School Friday in Festus.

Crystal City Police tell News 4 the girl was crossing Highway 61 near Surdyke Motorsports when a car that was going around 30 mph hit her. The girl was with her mother and they were walking to their car when it happened.

Police said the car did not have enough time to hit the brakes. The driver was not intoxicated, police said, and cooperated after the accident.

A Rock Township ambulance that was nearby responded and took the girl to Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

