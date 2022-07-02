1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash near St. Jacob, Illinois
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A plane with two people on board crashed near St. Jacob, Illinois late Saturday morning. One of the occupants died, police tell News 4.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Keck Road and Illinois Route 4, which is near St. Louis Metro East/Shafer Field, a small airport.
The plane suddenly lost altitude and crashed. Police say the pilot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The co-pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is currently unknown why the plane suddenly lost altitude. The investigation is ongoing.
