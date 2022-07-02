Hicks activated from IL, Liberatore called up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hard-throwing reliever (and sometimes starter) Jordan Hicks has been activated from 15-day IL, the Cardinals announced Saturday.

Hicks returns after a right forearm flexor caused him to miss 36 games. The move corresponds with the call-up of lefty Matthew Liberatore from Memphis, the optioning of Jake Woodford and the designating of Nick Wittgren for assignment.

Hicks began the season as a starter, recording a 1-4 record with a 5.02 ERA in seven starts and two bullpen appearances.

Liberatore was activated so he could start Saturday night’s game against the Phillies. He has a 2-1 record and 4.00 ERA in four starts.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.