Hicks activated from IL, Liberatore called up

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hard-throwing reliever (and sometimes starter) Jordan Hicks has been activated from 15-day IL, the Cardinals announced Saturday.

Hicks returns after a right forearm flexor caused him to miss 36 games. The move corresponds with the call-up of lefty Matthew Liberatore from Memphis, the optioning of Jake Woodford and the designating of Nick Wittgren for assignment.

Hicks began the season as a starter, recording a 1-4 record with a 5.02 ERA in seven starts and two bullpen appearances.

Liberatore was activated so he could start Saturday night’s game against the Phillies. He has a 2-1 record and 4.00 ERA in four starts.

