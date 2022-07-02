Downtown ready to host fair crowds & parade goers for July 4th weekend; roads to reopen Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -America’s birthday celebration makes its return to Downtown St. Louis.

This will be Sammi Maybee’s first time celebrating the holiday in the heart of the city.

“Live it up. Freedom”, Maybee said.

Mike La Martina oversees Ballpark Village, a venue serving as the centerpiece of the St. Louis Fair this Independence Day.

“We hope that people come out and have a great time that’s really the goal. Downtown St. Louis has a lot to be proud of and the region has a lot to be proud of. This is one of St. Louis’s favorite weekends,” said Chief Operating Officer at Ballpark Village, Mike La Martina.

Parts of downtown already closed off Friday. Sections of Walnut, Broadway and Market Streets will be shut down until Tuesday morning with road closures stretching from Market Street to 18th Street.

“It’s great seeing the world get back together and the comradery and the community of our nation. I think has been missing for the last couple of years,” says tourist, Robert May.

May is a veteran and came to St. Louis from Nashville to celebrate the holiday weekend with his family.

“We went to the top of the Arch, we walked around downtown and just to see the streets filling up again and the community coming together has been great. I love St. Louis,” said May.

Miss Missouri Teen USA is also in town as she looks forward to her first time marching in America’s Birthday parade Saturday morning.

“Be thankful for where you are and who you have to support you in this country,” said Shae Smith, Miss Missouri Teen USA.

A reminder for the public this year as there will be no downtown fireworks display Saturday and Sunday.

The only firework show is scheduled for Monday, July 4th.

