Cardinals hit 4 straight homers against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (KMOV) -- The Cardinals’ offense started off red hot in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

It started when Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run following a Paul Goldschmidt single.

Nolan picks up right where he left off! pic.twitter.com/JLgXjQDkWg — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 2, 2022

Arenado is staying hot after hitting for the cycle Friday night. Can’t complain about that start. The bats kept going, though. Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson all followed with home runs.

The Cardinals led 5-0 after the first inning. It’s the first time the Cards have hit four straight home runs in franchise history.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo this is the 1st time in Cardinals history that they have it 4 HR on a row. It’s the 11th instance all-time of 4 HR in a row, and first since the White Sox in 2020. pic.twitter.com/ECholtCFsQ — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 2, 2022

The Cardinals went into Saturday’s game with a record of 43-36. The team sits two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central.

