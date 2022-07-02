4Warn Forecast: Rain Chances, Then A Heat Wave Next Week

Weather Discussion: A few more showers are possible through the evening, but should be light and scattered. Then watch for heavier rain and storms possible overnight and Sunday morning. This will be our next best chance at some scattered downpours. The models don’t agree on how widespread this rain will be, so we’ll keep the chances around 40-50% as some may not see rain. But Sunday morning is the better chance to get rain compared to the afternoon which will be hot and humid with a slim chance for a spot storm. The trigger for the rain chances is a warm front moving in which will make it hotter Sunday and then set us up for intense heat on the 4th of July.

Monday on the 4th of July will see temperatures warm quickly to the mid 90s with a high of 96. But humidity will be in the “Miserable” range and make for a heat index of 105. Monitor yourself if you’re out and about, heat related issues can crop up quickly. And the heat continues next week.

Heat Wave: Highs will reach into the mid 90s to near 100 Monday through Thursday which are all Weather Alert Days due to the heat index being above 100 for 4 consecutive days. much of next week with a heat index over 100. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be close to 100 with a heat index over 105.

