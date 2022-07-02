4Warn Alert: Saturday Showers & Storms,Heat Wave Next Week

Weather Discussion: A front is expected to stall in the southern part of our viewing area that will increase the chance of showers & storms Saturday. South of St Louis is where we could see an isolated severe storm for hail or wind.

Have the KMOV weather app handy to alert to lightning and heavy rain in your area while you enjoy this holiday weekend.

Sunday’s rain chance looks focused on the morning with a dry and hot afternoon.

High humidity is back and will stick around through next week. If anything the humidity will become more miserable by the 4th and next week.

Heat Wave: Highs will reach into the mid to upper 90s much of next week with a heat index over 100. These are Weather Alert days due to the prolonged intense heat and humidity. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be close to 100 with a heat index over 105.

Today (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.