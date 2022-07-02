1 dead in North County house fire
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - One person died in a house fire that broke out in North County late Friday night, police say.
The fire broke out at a home in the 10000 block of Count Drive, which is in the Castle Point neighborhood, around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found the home partially engulfed in flames. Firefighters put the fire out and found someone unresponsive inside a rear bathroom.
The victim later died at a hospital. Police do not believe the fire to be criminal in nature.
