1 dead in North County house fire

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - One person died in a house fire that broke out in North County late Friday night, police say.

The fire broke out at a home in the 10000 block of Count Drive, which is in the Castle Point neighborhood, around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found the home partially engulfed in flames. Firefighters put the fire out and found someone unresponsive inside a rear bathroom.

The victim later died at a hospital. Police do not believe the fire to be criminal in nature.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.