WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Dawan Ferguson murder trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday in the trial of a father accused of killing his son.

Christian Ferguson went missing in 2003. At the time, his father Dawan Ferguson reported being carjacking while his son remained in the vehicle. The 9-year-old had a rare metabolic disorder, and without proper medication, it is alleged he would have died within 48 hours.

In 2019, Dawan Ferguson was charged for the boy’s death. Christian Ferguson’s body has never been found.

The jury trial began Monday in a St. Louis County courtroom. Witnesses have included family members, law enforcement and people who had treated Christian Ferguson. Thursday, the defense made a motion to get the case dismissed, claiming there was not enough evidence presented that Dawan Ferguson caused the child’s death. The judge denied the motion for acquittal.

The defense and prosecution ended their cases on Thursday. Closings arguments will begin Friday and then the case will be handed to the jury for deliberations.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.