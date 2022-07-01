Troy, Mo. bans fireworks week before 4th of July holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jodi Johnson says business is booming at her fireworks stand off Highway 47 in Troy. It’s picked up even more since the city suddenly banned fireworks in residential areas.

“Since the ban in the city limits of Troy we have actually increased sales, I feel there’s more spite shopping,” said Johnson.

She is still allowed to sell and operate her fireworks stand in the city limits. Her permit started before the Board of Alderman voted 4-2 to ban fireworks on June 23. Previously they were allowed only on the Fourth of July.

Troy Police Chief Jeff Taylor says the new ordinance did not originate from the police department but they will be the ones enforcing it. He says they will be operating their normal patrols but will respond if they get complaints of fireworks.

Several other cities have similar bans including St. Peters, Kirkwood, and St. Louis City. The bans don’t usually stop the booms. In St. Louis City, police usually receives hundreds of calls for illegal fireworks.

Lincoln County Fire Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shramek says they already responded to a call Thursday night for a fire in a field started by fireworks. They’re planning to bring in extra crews for what will likely be a busy weekend.

