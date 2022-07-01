Advertisement

St. Louis City looks to use ARPA for anti-violence fund

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City is using $5.5M in federal money to fund community-driven violence prevention programs.

One of those programs is in the city’s 22nd ward on the northside called Project Haki. It works to de-escalate conflicts to prevent violence.

The ARPA funds will allow the program to expand, working to give hope to people living there. The mayor’s office says their support of these violence prevention programs won’t just be a one-time thing, for they plan to find a way to help in years to come.

