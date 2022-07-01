Advertisement

St. Francois County man accused of child porn possession

Carl Hart is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography
Carl Hart is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography(St. Francois County Sheriff)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man from St. Francois County is facing child porn charges.

Carl Hart is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Police say they searched Hart’s home in unincorporated St. Francois County and seized child porn and a phone.

Hart is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

