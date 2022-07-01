St. Francois County man accused of child porn possession

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man from St. Francois County is facing child porn charges.

Carl Hart is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Police say they searched Hart’s home in unincorporated St. Francois County and seized child porn and a phone.

Hart is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.