Police looking for thieves who targeted Belleville auto repair shop

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts at area businesses.

The owner of Tish’s Auto Service in Belleville says he was hit by thieves early Friday morning. The suspects cut a hole in the fence to get into his shop yard. Two of his rear surveillance cameras were covered up with t-shirts as the thieves stole converters from 12 different vehicles.

“It’s hard to deal with, of course. It’s not the customers’ fault, it’s not my fault, I had them secured behind lock and key. What else am I supposed to do?” said owner Dan Doyle.

Doyle says it is the first time the auto shop has been targeted by thieves. He estimated it would cost $2,700 to replace the car part.

