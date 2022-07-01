Police looking for man, 2 women who they say used stolen credit cards at South County stores

Advertisement

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man and two women who they say used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards at stores in South County.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera. Police tell News 4 that the man targeted older women as they shopped. When they were not paying attention, he took their wallets from their purse. Authorities say he then went to the Sam’s Club location on Lemay Ferry and used stolen debit and credit cards to buy gift cards.

Police say he was with a woman when he went to Sam’s Club. She is also accused of using stolen cards to buy gift cards at a Target on Rusty Road. She was with another woman when she used the stolen cards at Target.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.

