North County Police Cooperative wants to bring traffic changes to Jennings Station Rd. after fatal crash

Pine Lawn, Mo. (KMOV) - The North County Police Cooperative plans to work with the City of Pine Lawn and St. Louis County to change traffic speeding hazards at Jennings Station Road and Bircher Avenue.

“It’s an area that has a lot of car crashes, that’s why we are going to sit down and we are going to request a traffic review so we can get those traffic devices in there,” says Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative.

News 4 brought community concerns to police after 46-year-old Arthur Fulton was killed while pulling out his driveway onto Jennings Station Road Sunday.

“Place policemen where they can catch them speeding or speed bumps. Just a few options you can get to slow down that speeding,” says relative, Gerald Fulton.

“We hear what the family is saying. The family is asking for more enforcement. We agree with them and we are certainly going to do what we can to make it safe for everybody,” Major Martin says.

Police say 40-50% of the 3,000 traffic citations given out in Pine Lawn are on Jennings Station Road with 500 tickets written so far this year.

“This was the first time in several years that we recorded a vehicle fatality on this stretch of Jennings Station road,” says Major Martin. “We certainly don’t want it to happen again.”

In 2020 and 2021 Jennings Station Road and Bircher Avenue ranked as one of the top three intersections in Pine Lawn with the most crashes. Yet the number of fatalities remained at zero until this week.

“I don’t want Mr. Fulton to be just another number,” Major Martin says. “Jennings Station Road is one of the busiest thoroughfares there are in north St. Louis County.”

Talks about bringing traffic changes to the intersection should start in a matter of weeks.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.