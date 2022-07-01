Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson calls for income tax cut

Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address.
Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address.(Tim Bommel | Tim Bommel, House of Representatives)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson is calling on lawmakers to pass an income tax cut.

Parson on Friday proposed the tax cut after vetoing a tax refund program that the GOP-led Legislature passed this year.

Most individuals’ incomes are taxed at 5.4%. Parson says he wants to cut that to around 4.7%.

The Legislature’s plan would have provided a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples. But the refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually.

Parson said he wants to cut taxes for everyone.

