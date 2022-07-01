Military upbringing helped shape Donovan

ST. LOUIS (KMOV)-- 2022 has turned into the year of the Rookie for the Cardinals; arguably leading the way in that young group is Brendan Donovan.

Since his MLB debut on April 25th, Donovan’s versatility, and ability to get on base have made him a mainstay in the Cardinals’ lineup since Mid-May. His ability to adjust on the fly has seen him play just about every position except for catcher and pitcher, of course, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him excel at those roles as well.

Donovan is used to changing though. His father was a Colonel, an Army Aviator, so Donovan and his family had to move around and adjust several times to new surroundings. He and his brother were born in Germany, they lived in Virginia and then three different parts of Alabama.

The Cardinals’ rookie said that growing up with a Colonel helped shape him into the person that he is today.

“When you’re going up with a Colonel in the household, that’s why you’re very reserved,” said Donovan. “We just kind of bounced around. I liked growing up in a military household. I think I learned a lot of valuable lessons. Obviously, there’s structure, it’s discipline, it’s trying to do all of the right things at all times. That’s one thing I take pride in. Just trying to do the right thing and having a routine.”

While Donovan’s playing has put his name in Rookie of the Year talks, he’s not worried about accomplishing in personal accolades. He just wants to help the team win another World Series.

“People talk about numbers but I think if you go about things the right way and you prepare and play the right way then they’ll be where you want them at the end of the year,” Donovan said about his personal goals. “I’m concerned with wins and losses, and I want to win a World Series.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.