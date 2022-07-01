Man shot, killed in South City
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis neighborhood early Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Russell next to the Compton Hill Reservoir near Interstate 44 at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and found dead next to a car. Investigators do not have any suspects as of now.
No further information has been released.
