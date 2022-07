ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - USA Today is taking votes for their 10 best Readers’ Choice Awards for the best sculpture park, and Laumeier Sculpture Park is on the list.

A panel of experts and editors selected the 20 nominees. Voting on their website closes Monday at 11 a.m. and winners are announced on July 15.

