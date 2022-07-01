‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro mother is on a mission after her daughter was the victim of what police called a domestic battery.

“There are no words,” Alexandria Gray said, describing her thoughts about her daughter’s injury. “The world is definitely not what it seems, for sure.”

Emmalynn is recovering at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after her mother said she was abused by someone close to the family.

Gray said doctors told her that her daughter’s injuries were child abuse.

“It is a whirlwind of emotions and wrap my head around what really happened with her,” she said. “This is not something that we, something that nobody is prepared to hear. That your child was beaten by someone that you trusted.”

According to Gray, Emmalynn’s skull was fractured in three places, and she had multiple brain bleeds. Jonesboro police are investigating Emmalynn’s injuries.

“She’s three-foot-tall and 29 pounds,” Gray said during a FaceTime interview while she sat next to her daughter’s bed. “She can’t fight back. No child ever deserves to go through this.”

She said doctors had to remove half of Emmalynn’s skull and she will have to have an implant when she gets older, but despite her injuries, she is fighting.

Video from her hospital room showed Emmalynn moving her arms as her mom sings to her, but her future is unclear.

“We don’t know if she can walk or move her arms in that she is very shaky,” Gray said.

As Emmalynn fights, her mother hopes her message serves as a reminder to other families. “Hold you babies. Love your babies and never think that there isn’t a possibility that somebody would do something.”

A police incident report listed a redacted name as a suspect, but no arrests have been made so far.

Emmalynn’s mother said DCF is investigating the case and Emmalynn will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future.

Gray added Emmalynn has seen improvement though and has been taken off life support.

