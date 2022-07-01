Advertisement

Clementines establishes new Harry Potter based flavors

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clementine’s Creamery is launching new flavors inspired by Harry Potter.

It is called the Wizard Collection. They have four flavors including vegan triple berry crumpet, buttered beer, chocolate frog, and fizzie whizzle bees.

Clementines has six locations across the area. The latest opened up in Kirkwood in November 2021.

