Blues name Craig MacTavish new assistant coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues announced Craig MacTavish as the new assistant coach.

MacTavish, 63, played 17 seasons in the NHL. He played for five different teams, including Boston, Edmonton, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. He made the All-Star team in 1996, and he was a four-time Stanley Cup champion, winning three with Edmonton and one with New York.

His final two NHL seasons were with the Blues in 1995-97, being the last NHL player to play without a helmet. He began his coaching career in 1997 as an assistant with the New York Rangers.

Two years later, he became an assistant coach, then later a head coach for the Edmonton Oilers in 2000. MacTavish led the team to a 301-252-47-56 record and three playoff appearances, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2006.

In 2011, MacTavish was the head coach of the American Hockey League (AHL) team Chicago Wolves, leading them to a first-place position in the Midwest Division. In June 2012, he returned to Edmonton to serve as senior vice president of hockey operations and spent two seasons as the team’s general manager.

