4Warn Alert: Isolated But Strong Storms Possible, Heat Wave Next Week

Weather Discussion: Watch for isolated but potentially strong storms possible this evening. There is a lowest level 1 severe threat from St. Louis north. The rain/storm chance remains relatively low for any given location today and the severe risk for damaging wind and/or hail is low.

A front is expected to stall in the southern part of our viewing area that will increase the chance of storms Saturday. There is a low (level 1) risk of a severe storms from the metro area south. Storm chances are highest in the afternoon and evening.

At this point the rain does not look to wash out all day plans at all. While some plans may be impacted at times, there will be a lot of dry time. Have the KMOV weather app handy to alert to lightning and heavy rain in your area while you enjoy this holiday weekend.

High humidity is back and will stick around through next week. If anything the humidity will become more miserable by the 4th and next week.

Heat Wave: Highs will reach into the mid to upper 90s much of next week with a heat index over 100. These are Weather Alert days due to the prolonged intense heat and humidity. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be close to 100 with a heat index over 105.

