WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of the Dawan Ferguson murder trial

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
T. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The trial for the father accused of killing his 9-year-old son enters its third day on Wednesday.

Dawan Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christian Ferguson. The boy went missing in 2003 and is presumed dead. He has a rare metabolic disorder that provided proper medication. Without the medication, it is alleged Christian Ferguson would have died within 48 hours.

The first three days of the trial has seen several witnesses, including police officers, pharmacists and family members of Christian Ferguson.

