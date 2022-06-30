Tim Fitch wins case against St. Louis County over pension

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County police chief has won his court battle against the county.

Tim Fitch became a St. Louis County Council member in January 2019, at which time he was no longer paid his pension from the police department. The reason for the stoppage of payment was said to be because the country’s retirement ordinance states benefits are suspended if the individual gets a county position that is salaried.

Earlier this year, Fitch sued St. Louis County for more than $254,000 in retirement benefits he earned when he was working for the police department.

Court documents filed Thursday show the judge sided with Fitch. The document states that pension is only to be suspended if re-employment is over 1,040 hours yearly, which does not appear to be the case in his role as a member of the St. Louis County Council.

After the decision was made public, Fitch tweeted, “I’m pleased that the Court determined I should receive the pension I earned for over 31 years as a St. Louis County police officer & that future county council members will not lose their rightfully earned pension benefits because they choose to continue to serve their community.”

