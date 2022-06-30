St. Louis Proud: Provel cheese

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Provel cheese is unique to St. Louis. It’s gooey, melty and completely different from other cheeses out there.

The St. Louis staple got its start back in the 1950s. when a local grocery store got together with a Wisconsin dairy company to make a specific cheese for pizza. It was meant for a thin crust pizza and was a light product.

Provel is a mix of swiss, cheddar and provolone. Millions of pounds are sold each year.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.