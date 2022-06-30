St. Louis man sentenced to 6 years in prison, caught three times with drugs, guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man will serve time for being caught with drugs and guns three times.

Statements show Carlos Bell admitting to being caught twice with a gun and three times with fentanyl or marijuana in a three-month period. On Sept. 8, 2020, police arrested him and found drugs and a loaded gun with a large capacity magazine on the front seat of his car.

On Oct. 3, 2020, Bell was pulled over again in Jefferson County after running a stop sign, and police found 196 capsules containing fentanyl, according to officials. Bell was indicted in November 2020.

Officials showed a surveillance video of him selling drugs in front of his home. They found two guns, marijuana, 24 capsules containing fentanyl, grinders with drug residue, empty capsules, and two loaded magazines in the kitchen.

Bell pleaded guilty in March to two counts of being a felon in possession of a gun and two counts of possession with the intent to sell fentanyl. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

